Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the state government on Friday and said that it is working towards fulfilling the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' by the year 2046. CM Yogi asserted that Uttar Pradesh has changed its reputation and has become a state of "expressways" from a "bimaru" state.

CM Yogi inaugurated the 91.35 km long Gorakhpur Link Expressway in Azamgarh on Friday, connecting several districts to Gorakhpur including Azamgarh.

He recalled the time when people were afraid of the name of Azamgarh but expressed his happiness that it has joined the path of "development".

"The double engine government of the BJP is working to fulfil the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047...Uttar Pradesh has now made its reputation as a state with expressways from a 'Bimaru' state...Eight years ago, people were afraid to take the name of Azamgarh, UP...Azamgarh has now joined the path of development...Purvanchal Expressway was inaugurated by PM Modi in 2021", CM Yogi said.

Critising the previous state government, CM Yogi Adityanath said that the work of the Agra-Lucknow Expressway was half done but during his tenure projects related to six expressways in the state have been completed.

"The work on the Agra Lucknow Expressway was half done. Today I am happy to tell you that we have completed six projects. You are witnessing the journey of the Purvanchal Expressway. We are continuously building it since 2021. In 2022, the Bundelkhand Expressway has been started. It is 300 km long. The 340 km long Purvanchal Expressway has already been completed and its connectivity to Patna is about to be completed. Now remember how easy the connectivity from Patna to Lucknow and Lucknow to Delhi will become", CM Yogi said.

He stated that the 340 km-long Purvanchal Expressway is about to extend its connectivity to Patna. He called freedom fighter Veer Kunwar Singh and said that if the Purvanchal Expressway had been built in 1857, India would have become independent at that time.

"When Veer Kunwar Singh, the hero of the first war of independence in 1857, fought the British till Azamgarh to defeat them, there was no connectivity. If this Purvanchal Expressway had been there at that time, the people of Azamgarh would have beaten the British along with Veer Kunwar Singh and then this country would have become independent in 1857 itself. There was no connectivity at that time", he added.

Hailing Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua, during his tenure as the MP of Azamgarh, CM Yogi stated that when he was sent to the Parliament, a music college in Hariharpur was approved. He attacked the opposition and asserted that people who made Azamgarh a "stronghold" of terror didn't have enough time to honour the black pottery, sarees and music of the district.

"He was sent to the country's parliament, and as soon as Dinesh Lal Yadav became an MP, we approved a music college in Hariharpur. Just think, in Hariharpur, a gharana of this music needed recognition. The Kayan Badal dance was performed by all the MLAs here together, but those who had made Azamgarh a stronghold of terror could not find them. They did not have enough time to honour black pottery, to honour the sarees of Azamgarh, to honour the music department of Hariharpur village, to give a university to Azamgarh, to connect Azamgarh with air connectivity", CM Yogi added. (ANI)

