Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 11 (ANI): In a divine spectacle, the poignant return of Lord Ram, Sita, and Lakshman to Ayodhya on a 'Pushphak Viman' after a 14-year exile was vividly recreated on Saturday in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel, and a multitude of spectators.

Witnessing the panoramic scene in Ayodhya, observers couldn't help but be moved to tears.

The homecoming of Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman was staged at a programme organized prior to the mega event Deepotsav. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel, and Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak gave them a grand welcome.

The occasion was further embellished with the showering of flower petals from a helicopter, eliciting joy throughout Ayodhya.

Lord Shri Ram, Mata Janaki, three brothers, Lord Hanuman, and Guru Vashishtha boarded the chariot from the helipad and proceeded to the Ramkatha Park venue. The chariot, carrying Lord Ram, Mata Janaki, three brothers, Bajrangbali, and Guru Vashishtha, was pulled by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandi Ben Patel, and Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak.

Upon reaching Ramkatha Park, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandi Ben Patel, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, Minister Jaiveer Singh, Rakesh Sachan, and Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra performed Aarti and paid obeisance to Lord Shri Ram, Mata Sita, Laxman, Guru Vashishtha, and Lord Hanuman.

Subsequently, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also performed the symbolic coronation of Lord Shri Ram.

In a gesture of respect, the saints and sages present at the event were honored by the Chief Minister. Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was draped in a shawl, and blessings were sought from him. CM Yogi and Governor Anandi Ben Patel released a coffee table book based on the Deepotsav of Ayodhya on this occasion. (ANI)

