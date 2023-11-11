Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 11 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday visited the Kumhar Mandi area here and met the potters preparing earthen lamps and other items on the occasion of Diwali.

The Chief Minister himself purchased earthen lamps while appealing to everyone to purchase local products.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Remains in 'Poor' Category in National Capital; AQI at 204.

The Chief Minister said that the lamps lit in people's homes on Diwali also became a medium for the happiness and economic prosperity of the potters.

While making payment for the purchased lamps, the Chief Minister said that digital transactions have increased rapidly in the country.

Also Read | Stampede at Surat Railway Station: One Dead, Two Injured in Stampede As Passengers Rush To Board Bihar-Bound Special Train for Diwali, Chhath Festivals in Gujarat (Watch Videos).

"India is the country with the highest number of digital transactions in the world. The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has made rapid progress in the field of digitalization. Over the years, UPI has increasingly become a part of our economy and habits. This is the foundation of Digital India, it is a medium to deliver digital services to the last mile person," he said.

The Chief Minister said that on this Diwali, by imbibing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'Vocal for Local', we all can contribute to the fulfilment of the resolve of self-reliant India by promoting and spreading local products as much as possible. Our traditional products will also get recognition.

He said that if people across the country pay attention to purchasing local products, our country will also become economically strong and the prosperity of local producers will also increase.

While extending hearty greetings on the holy festival of Diwali, the symbol of happiness, prosperity and prosperity, the Chief Minister said that with the blessings of Mother Lakshmi and Lord Shri Ganesh Ji, there should be happiness, prosperity, peace and health in everyone's life.

The Chief Minister said that the festival of Diwali also gives the message of dignity and goodwill. This festival of lights is also associated with Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. The festival of Diwali symbolizes the victory of good over evil and light over darkness.

He has also wished that this festival of Diwali brings light to all our lives and also brings wealth, prosperity and prosperity in all our lives. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)