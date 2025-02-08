India News | UP-MAHA KUMBH-CMs CMs of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh Take Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh

Agency News PTI| Feb 08, 2025 10:54 PM IST
Mahakumbh Nagar(UP), Feb 8 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Mohan Yadav took a holy dip at Sangam -- the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers -- here on Saturday.

Several ministers of the Rajasthan government also took a dip.

The Rajasthan chief minister described the Maha Kumbh as a "symbol of India's rich cultural and spiritual heritage", emphasizing its significance as a historic event rooted in the wisdom of India's ancestors.

"This is not just a religious event. It is a representation of our legacy, and we are fortunate to be part of it," he remarked.

Sharma also praised the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh government for the arrangements made for the gathering of millions of devotees.

After the holy bath, the Rajasthan chief minister convened a Cabinet meeting at Rajasthan Bhavan, where several key decisions were made.

Notably, Rajasthan is the second state after Uttar Pradesh to hold a Cabinet meeting at the Maha Kumbh. The meeting focused on issues related to the Devasthan Department.

Commenting on the BJP's victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, Sharma said, "The people of India have unwavering faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The people of Delhi have chosen a double-engine government for their development."

    Latestly whatsapp channel