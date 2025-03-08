Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 8 (ANI): On International Women's Day, Uttar Pradesh Minister Baby Rani Maurya on Saturday extended her best wishes to all women.

She highlighted the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, mentioning initiatives like building toilets, the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, and the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign, which have supported the well-being and education of women and girls.

Speaking to ANI, UP Minister Baby Rani Maurya said, "I convey my best wishes to every woman today... Ever since PM Modi came into power, he took responsibility for their well-being and growth... He built toilets, gave Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, slogan of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao', due to which today our daughters are surviving and studying and the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister have even taken charge of their marriage..."

She also praised the efforts of both the Prime Minister and Chief Minister in supporting women.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to 'Nari Shakti,' recognizing the strength and contributions of women on the occasion of International Women's Day.

In a post on X, PM Modi announced that his social media platforms would be taken over by women from diverse fields, showcasing their achievements on the occasion.

"We bow to our Nari Shakti on #WomensDay! Our Government has always worked for empowering women, reflecting in our schemes and programmes. Today, as promised, my social media properties will be taken over by women who are making a mark in diverse fields!" the Prime Minister said.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that women are the backbone of our society.

In a post on X, on the occasion of International Women's Day, Gandhi said that women's strength, resilience, and voice shape our nation's future. Extending his wishes on the occasion, the Congress leader said, "Women are the backbone of our society. Their strength, resilience, and voice shape our nation's future," he said.

"On this International Women's Day, I stand with you and for you--committed to breaking every barrier until every woman is free to shape her own destiny, chase every dream, and rise to greater heights. Happy Women's Day, he added. (ANI)

