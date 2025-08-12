Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 12 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday slammed Samajwadi Party MLAs for disrupting proceedings in the Assembly for the second consecutive day over the Fatehpur incident.

The state government informed the House that an FIR had been registered, the accused identified, and strict action assured. Despite this, the Opposition continued to stall business in the House.

Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, Excise Minister Nitin Agarwal, and Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh accused the Opposition of deliberately spreading anarchy for political gain, according to a government release.

Khanna said the Leader of the Opposition raised the Fatehpur incident in the House, to which he had responded with a detailed statement.

He informed that an FIR had been filed against 10 named and 150 unidentified individuals under serious sections, and action would follow upon completion of the investigation.

He noted that Pappu Chauhan, whose name has surfaced in the case, has already been expelled from the Samajwadi Party. 'This is their pattern, first get involved in incidents, then disrupt the streets and the House,' Khanna said, adding that the short session, meant for historic work, was blocked by the Opposition on both days."

Excise Minister Nitin Agarwal said the Parliamentary Affairs Minister had already given a clear reply to the Leader of the Opposition, adding that the government is closely monitoring the Fatehpur case. FIRs have been filed against all culprits, investigations are underway, and strict action will follow against the guilty, a release said.

He stressed that the government operates on a zero-tolerance policy, whether on corruption or law and order, and will not allow anyone to disturb Uttar Pradesh's atmosphere.

Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh said the Fatehpur matter, over which the Opposition created an uproar, is already under investigation, with a case filed earlier.

He accused the Opposition of lacking both issues and vision, alleging they rely on hooliganism to win elections and run governments, and therefore have no faith in democracy. In the Fatehpur case, he said, action is certain against the guilty, whether they are SP workers or anyone else.

All three ministers said uniformly that the government will proceed strictly under the law and no one will be allowed to spoil the political or communal atmosphere in the state. The opposition should have calmed down after knowing the facts, but instead, they created disruption and hindered public work, a release said. (ANI)

