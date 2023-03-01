Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 1 (ANI): A six-year-old girl, who went missing, was found dead at Rehpura village of Uttar Pradesh, police informed on Wednesday.

The police said they have apprehended three accused persons in connection with the matter, adding that the girl had been missing since February 25.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem. Four persons had been named as accused in the complaint. They are Chandrabhan, his wife, father, and brother. Three of them have been arrested," DCP, South Kanpur, said.

According to the police, an FIR was registered against the four people named in the complaint.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

