Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 17 (ANI): A joint police team from Banthara Police Station and the Surveillance Cell, South Zone, Lucknow, booked a wanted accused on Thursday, carrying a hefty reward of Rs 25,000 under his name, in a case of rape of a minor.

The accused has been identified as Rajendra Kumar. He was wanted in the rape case and had a reward of Rs. 25,000 over his head.

The authorities arrested Lalit Kashyap (33), son of Radhelal and resident of Harnoi village in Lucknow, along with Meraj (20), son of Babukhan from the same village, by another police team.

Police said that earlier arrests were also made in the case. Lalit Kashyap (33), along with Meraj (20), was arrested earlier this month.

On Thursday, the police team from Banthara Police Station and the Surveillance Cell Zone South spotted the third accused while conducting a check by setting up a picket on the Bhatgaon Pandey to Hullaskheda road under the Harnoi outpost area, police said.

The officials noticed a suspicious man walking from Bhatgaon. When the suspect was signalled to stop, he opened fire on the police team. The officials quickly took action, and in self-defence, the suspect was shot in the leg, they added.

The police recovered one pistol, one live cartridge, and two empty cartridges from the possession of the accused.

The nabbed accused has been sent to a hospital for treatment.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

