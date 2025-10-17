Mumbai, October 17: Participants across Meghalaya are eagerly waiting for the latest Shillong Teer Results for Friday, October 17, 2025. The popular archery-based lottery includes Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai, all organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) at the Polo Ground in Shillong and other venues. Players place bets on numbers ranging from 00 to 99, predicting the last two digits of arrows hitting the target. The excitement builds as Round 1 and Round 2 results are announced, keeping participants on edge. For live updates, enthusiasts can check the Shillong Teer result online today.

Today’s Shillong Teer Result Chart for Friday, October 17, 2025, is now available, showing winning numbers for both rounds across all game variants. Participants can verify their predictions on platforms like shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Shillong Teer, a unique combination of skill and chance, continues to attract large crowds eager to see if their numbers match the winning results. Whether it’s Shillong Morning Teer or Juwai Ladrymbai, today’s results promise the usual thrill and suspense. Stay updated with live Shillong Teer Results and check the complete Shillong Teer Result Chart online now. Shillong Teer Result Today, October 16, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on October 17, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Participants can easily check the latest Shillong Teer Result Chart for Round 1 and Round 2 online through websites. The results are announced shortly after the archery rounds conclude at the Polo Ground in Shillong, with Round 1 starting at 10:30 AM and Round 2 following later in the day. To view today’s outcome, look for the option "Shillong Teer Result for October 17, 2025" on platforms such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. These sites provide live updates of winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Participants can also check Shillong Teer Results below to see the complete Shillong Teer Result Chart for both rounds and verify their predictions. Checked Lottery Results Today? Jackpot or Trap – the Psychology Behind Lotteries: Why Do We Keep Buying Lottery Tickets When Probability of Winning Is Low?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Played at the Polo Ground in Shillong and other venues like Khanapara and Jowai, the Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game featuring 50 archers who shoot a set number of arrows, typically 30 in the first round and 20 in the second, at a distant, cylindrical target. Players place bets by selecting a number between 00 and 99, predicting the last two digits of arrows that hit the target in each round, with the winning numbers determined accordingly.

The game is conducted from Monday to Saturday, excluding Sundays, and is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA). Shillong Teer operates legally under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, making it a regulated and culturally significant lottery in the state that combines skill, chance, and excitement for participants.

