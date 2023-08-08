Noida, Aug 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Tuesday attached an ill-gotten property worth Rs 3.50 crore in Delhi belonging to jailed gangster Sundar Bhati in a financial crackdown against organized crime, officials said.

The three-storey residential building is located in East Delhi's Shashi Garden area under Pandav Nagar police station limits, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar said.

The property has been attached under provisions of Section 14 (1) of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act on the instructions of Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh and DCP (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan, he said.

"Sundar Bhati is a notorious gangster of Gautam Buddh Nagar with at least 47 criminal cases against him. Police had been tracing his ill-gotten wealth and properties.

"This property (building in Delhi) has been attached today in pursuance of a case lodged under the Gangsters Act at the Kasna police station in 2019," the additional DCP said.

Section 14 (1) of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act allows for attachment of illegal properties, to effectively curb gangsters, mafias and criminals and their associates.

A total of 54 people, including a police constable, were booked in the stringent case in 2019 when then district magistrate Brajesh Narain Singh and then senior superintendent of police Vaibhav Krishna had launched a crackdown on the organized crime in the western Uttar Pradesh district, adjoining Delhi.

