Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 22 (ANI): Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav on Wednesday he has forgotten old disputes with his nephew and Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav and both parties will contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections in an alliance.

He further assured that they both have forgotten the old disputes and there will be no controversies on the seat distribution.

In 2016, Akhilesh had shown the Samajwadi Party's exit door to his uncle Shivpal due to family disputes. Shivpal later formed his own party Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya). However, the PSP had failed to win any seat in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to ANI, Shivpal Singh said that if the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-SP alliance wins the Assembly polls then the government will be formed under Akhilesh Yadav.

said, "It was the demand of the masses to fight together and remove the BJP. Muslims, Farmers and the backward classes are very happy as we are coming together."

"We both will contest the elections together, and it was a demand of the secular and the Samajwadi people that we should contest the elections together. We will sit together and make a proper strategy for the election. We will form the government together."

The SP chief made an announcement of forming an alliance with small parties for the polls in July this year.

Shivpal Singh further slammed the BJP and said that in her regime only the businessmen are being profited.

"We have forgotten all the old things, we are moving ahead and we have decided that the government should form under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav, he will become the chief minister and we will be back in the power again. Everyone is happy, especially those who suffered a lot due to GST and demonetisation. Farmers also suffered and in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, the minister is still holding his position."

"The elections are near and SP does not fear anyone. We are the strong ones and we will not be suppressed. We are the secular people and we have 'Lohiyawadi' and 'Gandhiwadi' thoughts. We will fight together."

Speaking on the political strategy, the PSP chief said that tickets will be given only to those who will win.

Earlier on December 16, Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Singh had discussed a merger options alliance between the two parties in Lucknow.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates. (ANI)

