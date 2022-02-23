Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Assembly elections will match the scale of the 2017 verdict in Uttar Pradesh.

"I am confident that we will win as many seats as we did in the 2017 Assembly polls," Singh told ANI.

Also Read | Facebook Reels Launched Globally for iOS & Android Users To Take On TikTok.

Singh also stated that the BJP is stronger than it was five years ago because of the performance of the Yogi Adityanath government in the state.

"People have realised that if there is any party that can bring good governance and development, it is the BJP. There's no alternative to the BJP across India when it comes to governance and development," he added.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S22 Series India Pre-Bookings Now Live, Here's How To Pre-Book; Check Offers.

Polling for the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began in 59 constituencies at 7 AM on Wednesday.

The state is witnessing a multi-cornered contest with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress as principal contenders.

The fate of 624 candidates will be sealed in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) today. The 59 Assembly seats are spread across the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda, and Fatehpur.

Elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases and will conclude on March 7. Poling for the fourth phase is underway today. Voting for the remaining three phases will take place on February 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)