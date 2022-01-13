New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad on Thursday slammed the ministers in the Yogi Adityanath cabinet who resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party weeks ahead of the Assembly polls in the state, and said that they had nothing to show for while they were going out to seek people's support once again.

UP cabinet minister Dharam Singh Saini resigned from his post on Thursday. The BJP had suffered the jolt of resignation by two of its sitting ministers in the state: Swami Prasad Maurya and Dara Singh Chauhan along with some MLAs.

Speaking to ANI, Nishad said, "When the Election commission issues the Model Code of Conduct, there is no minister or MLA. It is their responsibility to be amongst the public and win the election once again. They did not say anything for five years, the BJP was not bad then. Now when you have to go to the public and seek their support, then you are accusing the party. That means you have nothing to show for."

Asked about the first list of candidates released by Congress in the state consisting of 40 per cent women, the Nishad Party chief said that the BJP alliance does not have any danger.

"There is no danger. BJP and its allies will win the election," he said.

Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

