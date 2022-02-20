Ballia, Feb 20 (PTI) Police on Sunday claimed that they have seized Rs 20 lakh from the brother of the BSP candidate from the Bilthara Road assembly constituency, and said the matter is being probed.

Polls to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly are being held in seven phases, and on Sunday, the third was held for 59 constituencies.

Nagra Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjay Saroj said during checking of vehicles at Malipur village on Saturday, following implementation of the model code of conduct, police seized Rs 20 lakh from Ashutosh Kumar, the brother of BSP candidate Praveen Kumar.

When Ashutosh was questioned about the money, he could not provide any legal documents in this connection, he said.

"The seized amount has been deposited in the Ballia treasury, and the matter is being probed," the SHO said.

