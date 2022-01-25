Lucknow, Jan 25 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday declared names of eight more candidates including two women --- Gudiya Katheriya from Auraiya and Poonam Sankhwar from Rasulabad in Kanpur Dehat.

The party declared Sanjeev Kumar Diwakar from Jalesar constituency and Veerendra Verma from Marhara seat in Etah district.

Also Read | Railway Job Aspirants Found Indulging in Unlawful Activities May Face Lifetime Debarment, Says Railway Ministry.

It has named Mamtesh Shakya from Patiyali and Hari Om Verma from Amanpur (both in Kasganj district).

The party has decided to field Priyaranjan Ashu Diwakar from Kishani seat in Mainpuri district.

Also Read | Child Abuse Report 2020: Deaths of Black Children Up in COVID-19 Pandemic.

Siddhartha Shankar Dohare has been fielded from Bharthana assembly constituency in Etawah district.

Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri and Etawah districts will vote in the third phase on February 20.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)