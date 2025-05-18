Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 18 (ANI): Rampur Raza Library is hosting a week-long event 'Veerotsav' from May 15 to 21 in honour of the Indian armed forces with a focus on commemorating the bravery of soldiers in the Operation Sindoor.

An exhibition on the theme 'Ek Desh, Ek Dhadkan' has also been organised by the library.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Bus Accident: At Least 30 Injured As TNSTC Bus Overturns and Plunges Into 20-Foot-Deep Gorge in Valparai, Probe Launched (Watch Video).

Speaking to ANI, Director of Rampur Raza library, Pushkar Mishra said, "Indian Armed Forces buried the terrorists in their own places, they had killed people in Pahalgam after asking their religion. To honour the courage of our brave Armed Forces, Rampur Raza Library has organised 'Veerotsav' from 15th to 21st May."

"We have organised an exhibition related to our bravehearts. The 'Ek Desh, Ek Dhadkan' (One Nation, One Heartbeat) yatra is scheduled for May 19, beginning at 5 PM from Gandhi Samadhi, Rampur, and culminating in the courtyard of Rampur Raza Library," he added.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 18, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

As part of the observance, an exhibition has been set up at the library featuring books and photographs related to Indian soldiers, including those who participated in the freedom struggle. The exhibition also includes historical objects, arms and belongings associated with freedom fighters and Nawabs connected to the region.

The gathering is expected to include library officials, personnel from security forces, local organisations, and citizens of Rampur.

Highlighting the message of the yatra, Mishra said, "Those who shoot by asking their religion, we want to convey this message to the citizens of the entire planet, that we all Indians are one. Our country is one, our heartbeat is one and we bow to the bravery of our brave soldiers."

"The message of Rampur Raza Library's one country, one heartbeat journey, is that no one can break us. We are all one in opposition to religious terrorism and together we will uproot this religious terrorism from the whole world," he added.

Visitors expressed their appreciation for the exhibition and the effort to highlight India's military history and cultural heritage.

Ankush, a local visitor, said, "Here we have got some information about our old history, who are great men. And we liked it... the rest is beautiful here and we got information about them."

Ravi Singh, who came from Bareilly district, said, "When I was entering the courtyard, this is a very beautiful Phulwadi and the fort is there... there are books about them, scriptures, many books here people are reading there with such comfort. Inside, it's like a museum where you can see pictures of Nawab Sahab, freedom fighters, ornaments, weapons, and more."

Operation Sindoor was India's decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres, and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

After this, on May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)