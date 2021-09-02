Lucknow, Sep 2 (PTI) With 36 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in the state, Uttar Pradesh's infection tally climbed to 17,09,386 on Thursday, with no daily death due to the disease being registered in a span of 24 hours.

Seven cases were reported from Lucknow, six from Maharajganj, three each from Budaun and Varanasi, two each from Allahabad, Kanpur Nagar, and Shrawasti, and one each from Gorakhpur, Meerut, Barabanki, Ghaziabad, Bareilly, Auraiya, Ballia, Bulandshahr, Jaunpur, Kanpur Dehat and Sitapur, a government bulletin said.

Eleven more COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, taking the total number of recoveries so far to 16,86,287.

The bulletin said the state's COVID-19 death toll stood at 22,841.

The count of active cases stands at 258, of which 182 are in home-isolation, the statement said.

Over 7.27 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including more than 2.22 lakh on Wednesday, it said.

Over 7.41 crore vaccine doses have so far been administered in the state, an official spokesperson said.

