Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is on track to achieve remarkable advancements in river rejuvenation and water conservation efforts.

The State Mission for Clean Ganga is actively working to revive smaller rivers while simultaneously generating significant employment opportunities in rural areas.

This initiative is heralding a transformative era of prosperity for villages across the state.

So far, around one crore man-days of work have been created through river revival projects across the state. This has provided livelihood opportunities to thousands of rural workers while ensuring the large-scale conservation of water resources, becoming a key driver of economic and ecological resilience in the countryside.

According to Prabhash Kumar, Project Director of the State Mission for Clean Ganga, efforts are underway to rejuvenate at least one river in every district, as per CM Yogi's vision. The projects are being implemented at the divisional level under the supervision of Divisional Commissioners, in collaboration with District Ganga Committees and various departments, including MGNREGA, Irrigation, and Minor Irrigation, ensuring strong local participation.

To date, approximately 2,000 water conservation projects have been completed under the mission. These include pond excavation, deepening of water bodies, drain cleaning, and construction of water retention structures, all of which contribute to increased water availability and rural sustainability.

Additionally, large-scale plantation drives are being carried out along riverbanks to restore the environmental balance. These efforts are enhancing greenery and mitigating the impact of climate change. The campaign has transformed once-dormant rivers into flowing lifelines.

As a result, irrigation water has become more accessible to farmers, groundwater levels have improved, and village ecosystems are witnessing a positive revival, marking a new chapter of rural growth and ecological harmony in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

