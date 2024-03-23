Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 23 (ANI): The Samajwadi Party on Friday announced its three candidates for the bypolls, which will be held on four assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh along with the Lok Sabha elections.

The party has nominated Avadhesh Kumar Verma to run for the Dadraul seat, Rakesh Yadav for Gainsari, and Vijay Singh Gond for Dudhi. This information was shared from the Samajwadi Party's headquarters in Lucknow.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party called off its ties with Apna Dal (Kameravadi) on Thursday amid the differences between the alliance partners that had been playing out in public for a long time.

Responding to a media inquiry on Thursday, SP president Akhilesh Yadav said, "We were in alliance with Apna Dal (Kameravadi) in the 2022 Assembly polls but it is not in 2024."

The statement by the SP Chief came a day after Apna Dal (Kameravadi) announced candidates from three Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The Apna Dal (K) had announced that it would field three candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The seats were Phoolpur, Mirzapur and Kaushambi in eastern Uttar Pradesh, all won by the BJP in 2019.

The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday evening too announced six nominees, including a candidate for Mirzapur, which the Apna Dal (K) had claimed for itself.

Rift between the two parties came to the fore when Apna Dal (K) leader and SP MLA Pallavi Patel refused to vote for two SP candidates in the February Rajya Sabha polls, saying that the SP had ignored its own PDA (Pichda, Dalit, Alpasankhyak) formula in its choice of candidates. She eventually claimed she had voted for the only Dalit among the three SP candidates.

The Apna Dal (K) is a faction of the Apna Dal founded by OBC leader Dr Sonelal Patel, who died in a road accident in 2009. The other faction--BJP ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) -- is headed by Krishna Patel's other daughter, Anupriya, who is a Union minister and the MP from Mirzapur.

Before the 2022 state polls, the SP had formed an umbrella alliance with several smaller parties, including the Apna Dal (K), Jayant Chaudhary's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Keshav Dev Maurya's Mahan Dal, and Om Prakash Rajbhar's Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP).

The RLD and the SBSP have deserted to join the BJP-led NDA, while the Mahan Dal has offered support to the BSP.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Bihar are anticipated to be a major political event. The state's 40 constituencies will participate in the polls, which are scheduled to take place in seven stages from April 19 to June 1. The election results are expected to be announced on June 4.

In the Lok Sabha elections of 2019 in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came out on top with 62 seats. Apna Dal (Soneylal), won 2 seats. The Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) could only secure 5 and 10 seats, respectively.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP secured 71 seats. Apna Dal won 2 seats. The SP could only manage to win 5 seats. (ANI)

