Lucknow, Jun 22 (PTI) With 59 new fatalities, the death toll from the pandemic rose to 22,282 in Uttar Pradesh, while the virus count climbed to 17,04,678 on Tuesday as 255 more people tested positive for COVID-19, according to an official statement.

Prayagraj registered a maximum of 15 new death linked to the coronavirus, followed by Lucknow which recorded 10 such fatalities, the UP government said in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

The state capital reported 28 of the fresh cases, followed by 15 in Varanasi and 12 each in Meerut and Lakhimpur Khiri.

In the past 24 hours, 397 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, taking the total number of patients discharged so far to 16,78,486.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,910, the statement said.

In the past 24 hours, more than 2.44 lakh samples have been tested in the state, while so far, over 5.57 crore samples have been tested for Covid in the state, it said.

