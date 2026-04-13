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Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): At least six people were killed and seven others injured after a bus carrying wedding returnees collided with a truck on the Dhaulana-Gulawati road in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district on Monday, according to the Police Media Cell.

Superintendent of Police Gyananjay Singh said the accident occurred when the passenger bus, returning from a wedding procession, crashed into a truck.

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"A bus carrying passengers who were returning from a wedding procession collided with a truck on the Dhaulana-Gulawati road. Police teams immediately reached the spot, investigated the incident, and began relief work. Victims were sent to the hospital, out of which six died on the spot, and seven injured people are undergoing treatment," Singh said.

He added that the truck has been removed from the site and traffic movement in the area has returned to normal.

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"The family members of the victims have arrived, and legal proceedings are underway. There were a total of 12 people on the bus. One of them remains unidentified and was possibly the driver," he said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also took cognisance of the incident and expressed condolences to the bereaved families. He directed officials to reach the spot and expedite relief operations, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)