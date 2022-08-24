Agra (UP), Aug 24 (PTI) A teacher of a private school in Agra allegedly thrashed a Class 2nd student with a stick for not wearing a T-shirt, causing him to faint, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, students in Raj Public Higher Secondary School in Malpura Dhanauli here have to come to school on Wednesday wearing a T-shirt under the dress code.

But, as nine-year-old Mitesh was not wearing a T-shirt, the teacher allegedly beat him up with a stick, police said.

Relatives alleged that Mitesh has also suffered a head injury and he fainted.

They came to know about the incident, when the Class 2nd student reached home with bandage on his head after the school, police said.

The student was admitted to the hospital, and the teacher is being questioned, police said.

However, Tejveer Singh, in-charge of Malpura police station said that no written complaint has been received as yet.

