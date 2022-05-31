Lakhimpur Kheri, May 31 (PTI) Three teenaged girls drowned when one of them slipped into the Sharda river here and the two others tried to save her, police said on Tuesday.

The dead have been identified as Priyanshi (17), Khushbu (18) and Ruby (19).

They all were residents of Bajhera village under the Bhira police station area.

SHO Siyaram Verma said the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination.

According to police, the girls had gone to the Sharda river and while walking along the river, Priyanshi's slipped into it.

Ruby and Khushbu attempted to pull her out but they they got stuck in deep waters. Hearing their cries for help, local villagers rushed to their rescue and managed to being them out.

The girls were rushed to the Bijua community health centre, where they were declared brought dead, police said.

