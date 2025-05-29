Lucknow, May 29 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department, in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, will organise a six-day 'Bodhi Yatra' familiarisation trip from June 2 to 7, an official statement said on Thursday.

According to the government statement the initiative will bring together 50 delegates from five Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries -- Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The Bodhi Yatra is being organised under the Mekong-Ganga Cooperation Action Plan (2019-?2024). The delegation includes travel agents, social media influencers, and Buddhist monks, it said.

Each country has nominated ten participants through their respective governments, it added.

Tourism and Culture Minister of Uttar Pradesh Jaiveer Singh said, "Uttar Pradesh is the sacred land where Lord Buddha delivered his message of human welfare. His teachings are eternal and hold immense relevance in today's context."

Referring to current global tensions, Singh said the philosophy of Lord Buddha offers a path to peace.

He added that through this initiative, the state's tourism department aims not only to promote the region's rich Buddhist heritage but also to strengthen international tourism cooperation and cultural ties.

Singh further said the Bodhi Yatra will deepen cultural connections between countries and showcase the holy sites associated with Lord Buddha on a global platform.

The journey will culminate in Sarnath on June 7, where the Bihar Tourism Department will welcome the delegates before they embark on visits to key Buddhist sites in Bihar.

During the six-day trip, the international delegation will visit prominent Buddhist and cultural sites across Uttar Pradesh, including -- Shravasti, Kapilvastu, Kushinagar, Sarnath, Varanasi, Lucknow, and Agra.

The sites are directly linked to the life, teachings, and spiritual journey of Lord Buddha and hold great religious significance for Buddhist followers.

The minister noted that the goal of this familiarisation trip is to offer the international visitors an in-depth experience of the state's archaeological heritage, museums, ancient temples, and sacred Buddhist destinations. Travel agents will also explore key tourism sites such as Sarnath, Kushinagar, and Shravasti.

The tourism department believes this initiative will help establish Uttar Pradesh as a leading destination on the international Buddhist tourism circuit.

