Patna, May 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the New Terminal Building of Jayprakash Narayan International Airport in Patna on Thursday evening. PM Modi was accompanied by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Minister of Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu. Built at a cost of around Rs 1,200 crore, the terminal will cater to one crore passengers annually. On 30th May, Prime Minister will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 48,520 crore in Karakat.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-II (3x800 MW) in Aurangabad district worth over Rs 29,930 crore, which will aim at ensuring energy security for Bihar and eastern India. It will boost industrial growth, create job opportunities, and provide affordable electricity in the region. PM Narendra Modi Launches INR 1,010 Crore City Gas Distribution Project in Alipurduar, Says 'West Bengal’s Growth Key to India’s Progress' (See Pics and Video).

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi inaugurates the New Terminal Building of Jayprakash Narayan International Airport in Patna. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Union Minister of Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu were also present. Source: DD pic.twitter.com/uUdIYvHXfa — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2025

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for various road projects including the Four-Laning of the Patna-Arrah-Sasaram section of NH-119A, and the Six-Laning of the Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata highway (NH-319B) and Ramnagar-Kacchi Dargah stretch (NH-119D), and construction of a new Ganga bridge between Buxar and Bharauli. PM Narendra Modi Slams TMC Over Murshidabad Violence, Teacher Scam; Describes West Bengal Govt As ‘Nirmam Sarkar’ (Watch Video).

These projects will create seamless high-speed corridors in the state and boost trade and regional connectivity. He will also inaugurate the four-laning of the Patna--Gaya--Dobhi section of NH--22, worth around Rs 5,520 crore, and the elevated highway and grade improvements at Gopalganj Town on NH--27. In line with his commitment to improving rail infrastructure across the country, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the third Rail Line between Son Nagar - Mohammad Ganj worth over Rs 1330 crore.

