Noida, May 15 (PTI): Two members of a cyber gang were arrested in Moradabad district on Thursday in connection with a digital arrest case of over Rs 2 crore.

According to the Noida cybercrime branch, the accused posed as police officers and placed the victim under digital arrest. They claimed that the victim was involved in the human trafficking case and then duped him of Rs 2.39 crores.

The accused, identified as Mukesh Saxena and Anees Ahmed, hail from Moradabad and were arrested on Thursday.

Preeti Yadav, DCP (Cyber Crime), Noida, said, "The complainant lodged a complaint on March 18 under the sections 308 (2), 319 (2), 318 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 66 D, IT Act."

She added, "The victim has mentioned that the arrested accused had posed as a police officer and made a digital arrest. They claimed that the victim was involved in human trafficking and then duped him of Rs 2.39 crores."

She further said that as soon as the complaint was received, the bank accounts of the accused were frozen.

