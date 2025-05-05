Gonda (UP), May 5 (PTI) Two men died and another was injured in separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, police said on Monday.

In the first incident, 35-year-old Pankaj Mishra from Shishav village died after his car plunged nearly 50 feet into a gorge near the PD dam in Tarabganj area.

According to police, his father Jagdamba Prasad Mishra was injured after being attacked by monkeys near Chivarha village, which caused him to fall from his motorcycle.

Upon receiving the news about his father's accident Pankaj rushed in his car to the location and lost control at a bend near the dam, resulting in the accident, they added.

Locals along with the village head representative Shivaji Pandey, helped rescue him and arranged for an ambulance to transport him to Sohawal Hospital in Ayodhya. He died en route, police said.

Meanwhile, late Sunday near Shuklaganj on the Parsapur Belsar road, 32-year-old Rinku Singh and 26-year-old Ravi Singh, from Bouriha village, were rammed by an unidentified vehicle while returning from a birthday party on a motorcycle.

Rinku died on the spot, while Ravi was seriously injured, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Kamalakant Tripathi said Ravi has been referred to the medical college for treatment. A case has been registered against the unidentified vehicle driver, and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Further legal proceedings are underway, the police said.

