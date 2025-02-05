Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Speaker Satish Mahana visited the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Wednesday and expressed his admiration for the arrangements, calling them "unique, amazing, and unimaginable."

Speaking to ANI, Mahana shared his experience of visiting the Kumbh twice, remarking on the inclusivity of the event, where people from all walks of life--regardless of wealth, caste, or background--gather to bathe in the Triveni Sangam, embodying unity.

"I am fortunate to have the opportunity of coming twice to Maha Kumbh. The arrangements here are unique, amazing and unimaginable. Crores of people from around the country, poor or rich, or from any caste, bathes in Triveni and unity is thus visible. The way Maha Kumbh is being organised here under the leadership is being talked about in the entire world," Mahana said.

He also thanked the media for highlighting the extensive arrangements made for devotees

"I would also like to thank the media for showing all the arrangements here as well as technology for helping with accurate technology in counting the footfall here," Mahana said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. He was joined by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for a boat tour of the Yamuna River. Wearing a saffron jacket and blue track pants, the Prime Minister expressed his devotion on social media after the ritual.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister said he was filled with a spirit of devotion after taking a dip in the Sangam.

"Blessed to be at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The Snan at the Sangam is a moment of divine connection, and like the crores of others who have taken part in it, I was also filled with a spirit of devotion," PM Modi said on X.

"May Maa Ganga bless all with peace, wisdom, good health and harmony," he added.

Mahakumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The Mahakumbh will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.

In line with his commitment to promote and preserve India's spiritual and cultural heritage, the prime minister has consistently taken proactive steps to enhance infrastructure and facilities at pilgrimage sites. (ANI)

