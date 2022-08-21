Kaushambi, Aug 21 (PTI) Police here on Sunday arrested a woman with 45 kg of beef, a senior police official said.

Superintendent of Police Hemraj Meena said acting on tip-off, a team of the Charva police station arrested Shabina Bano from her house in Kurhapur and recovered 45 kg of beef.

A case has been registered against her under the Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, the SP said.

