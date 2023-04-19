Ballia (UP), Apr 19 (PTI) A youth was booked for allegedly posting objectionable comments against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on a social networking site, a police official here said on Wednesday.

The youth was identified as Mohammad Azim alias Ajju, a resident of the Revati area.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 16-Year-Old Boy Recently Released From Juvenile Correction Home Stabbed to Death on Highway.

According to police sources, Azim posted objectionable remarks against the chief minister on Facebook. He also tried to disturb communal harmony by hurting religious sentiments.

An FIR has been registered against the youth by the police under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Three Children Drown in Pond in Yamuna Khadar, Probe Underway.

Police are trying to arrest Azim, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)