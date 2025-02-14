New Delhi (India), February 14 (ANI): Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera on Friday highlighted the previous UPA government's efforts to secure justice for the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, after the United States approved the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana. Khera pointed out that in June 2011, the UPA government formally requested the extradition of Rana and David Headley, two key conspirators in the attacks, under the India-US Extradition Treaty of 1997.

Pakistani-origin businessman Tahawwur Hussain Rana was convicted for his role in the 26/11 attacks on Mumbai. Rana's co-conspirators included David Headley, who pleaded guilty and cooperated against Rana.

"On June 10, 2011, the UPA government formally requested the US to extradite both David Headley and Tahawwur Rana under the India-US Extradition Treaty (1997)," Khera posted on X, adding, "The UPA government, during their rule, exhibited staunch commitment in the pursuit of justice for the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Through persistent legal, diplomatic, and investigative efforts, the UPA made significant strides in ensuring that conspirators like Tahawwur Rana were held accountable."

Drawing a timeline, the Congress leader informed that investigative agencies in India identified 26/11 Mumbai terror accused Rana in late December 2008 and early 2009 as an associate of David Coleman Headley, who was the mastermind behind the terror attacks.

"On December 24, 2011, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), India's counter-terrorism agency, filed a chargesheet against Tahawwur Rana, David Coleman Headley, and eight others in connection with the 26/11 attacks. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) formally requested Rana's extradition to India," Khera said.

On December 15, 2012, External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid wrote to US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton requesting the extradition of Headley and Rana, he added.

Highlighting the continuous diplomatic discussions between the Indian government and the US in 2012 and 2013, Khera said that the NIA prepared an extensive legal brief outlining Rana's alleged role and actions, which fell under the purview of India's anti-terror legislation.

"Early 2012: The NIA prepared an extensive legal brief detailing Rana's alleged role and how his actions fell under India's anti-terror laws, even if U.S. law had different interpretations," the Congress leader said.

Earlier on Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced the extradition of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused, Tahawwur Rana, to India and said he will face justice.

He made the announcement during a joint press conference with PM Narendra Modi following their bilateral meeting at the White House in Washington DC."I am pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the plotters (Tahawwur Rana) and one of the very evil people of the world, having to do with the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack, to face justice in India. He is going back to India to face justice," the US President said.

The US State Department said last month that it is evaluating the next steps regarding Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India.

The 26/11 attacks resulted in the death of 174 people, including 20 security personnel and 26 foreigners, and over 300 others were injured in the horrific attacks that took place at Mumbai's Taj Hotel on November 26, 2008. (ANI)

