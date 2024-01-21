Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): With just a day left for the grand opening of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, artists from various places have started arriving in the city to attend the grand ceremony and showcase their talents and skills.

People from across the country have been making contributions, either in cash or kind, ahead of the mega ceremony to express their faith and devotion towards Ram Lalla.

Sunil Kumar, an artist from the state of Maharashtra, made rangoli at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya. People gathered in large numbers to see the rangoli made by him.

"I have made rangolis at about 40 to 50 places on my way to Ayodhya from Maharashtra. And I want that on the day of the consecration of Lord Shri Ram, people all over the country should celebrate the festival of Ramotsav by making rangolis at their doorsteps and in their courtyards," he said.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the ceremonial installation of the idol of Shri Ram Lalla inside the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple on January 22.

As Ayodhya buzzed with excitement ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed and inspected the arrangements in the city on Friday, expressing satisfaction with the planning and execution.

A host of leaders and dignitaries from all walks of life have been invited to the grand temple opening in Ayodhya.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

The idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the 'Garbha Griha' of the Ram Temple on Friday amid joyous chants of 'Jai Shri Ram.'Varanasi priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit will officiate the main rituals during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, while PM Modi will also perform rituals at the ceremony. (ANI)

