New Delhi, January 21: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has announced the recruitment for 473 Apprentice vacancies under various trades. Eligible candidates can apply for these positions on the official website iocl.com. The application deadline is February 1.

The trades include Mechanical, Electrical, T&I, Human Resource, Accounts/Finance, and Data Entry Operator, among others. The eligibility criteria and required qualifications differ for each trade. JSSC Recruitment 2024: Application for 4919 Constable Posts to Begin from January 15 at jssc.nic.in, Know How to Apply.

Candidates who are at least 18 years old and not more than 24 years old as of January 12 can apply for these vacancies. IB ACIO Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified For 226 Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Posts, Know How To Apply at mha.gov.in.

IOCL Recruitment 2024: How to Apply

Visit the official IOCL website. Click on the ‘Careers’ link on the home page. Access the apprentice link on the subsequent page. Register using the provided link. Log in and complete the application form. Submit the form and download the confirmation page. Retain a hard copy for future reference.

The selection of candidates will be done through a written test, containing objective-type multiple choice questions (MCQs). There will be 100 questions in the written test and the total marks in the exam will be 100. Each question will be of 1 mark, with negative marking for wrong answers.

For further details, candidates can check the IOCL apprentice recruitment portal.

