Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): The special session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Thursday has passed the censure motion against the opposition on the Women's Reservation Bill.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya called the SP and Congress two sides of the same coin. Criticising the opposition, he said that previously they were anti-Dalit, anti-backwards, and anti-poor, and now they have become anti-women.

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"The Samajwadi Party and the Congress Party are two sides of the same coin. They change colours like chameleons. On one hand, they talk about supporting women's reservation, whereas in 2023, they were in no position to do anything without support. In 2026, we had fewer numbers, which they took advantage of, and prevented us from giving 33% to women. Be it the Samajwadi Party or the Congress Party, they were previously anti-Dalit, anti-backwards, and anti-poor, but now they have also been certified as anti-women. In the 2027 elections, the Samajwadi Party will be punished so severely that they will be apologising to the women of the entire state," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari welcomed the decision. Criticising the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress, he said that their true colours have been exposed, underlining that their efforts to obstruct women's empowerment have been shattered.

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"Today, during the assembly session, the true colours of the Samajwadi Party and Congress Party were exposed. The way opposition parties like the Samajwadi Party and Congress have worked to obstruct the development of women's power, when it came to empowering the women of the country through the House, Congress and the Samajwadi Party ran away. The Samajwadi Party has always deliberately worked to hinder women's power. If they have even a shred of shame, they will apologise to the public," he said.

Further exuding confidence it he victory of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026, he said, "With a full majority, a BJP government is going to be formed in West Bengal. This election was the people versus Mamata. The people of West Bengal want development and change."

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak attacked the SP and Congress, saying that they have repeatedly opposed women's reservation and prevented its implementation from independence until now, and their anti-women activities have been exposed.

"Today, a discussion on women's empowerment is underway in the House... Everyone has exposed the anti-women activities of the Samajwadi Party and Congress. These people have continuously opposed women's reservation and prevented its implementation from independence until now. So that half the population gets their rights, for those who are opposing reservation: Congress and Samajwadi Party, we are going to pass a condemnation motion in the House today and send it," he said.

Meanwhile, SP MLA Naseem Solanki contributed her position in the Parliament to the Samajwadi Party, stating that the party not only gave her a ticket but also supported her.

"I am one of the biggest faces who were given a chance in the elections. People elected me, the State president Shyam Lal Pal, and the Samajwadi Party. They not only gave me a ticket, but also supported me and today I am standing before you as a legislator," she said.

"Those who were subjected to lathi-charge during the UP by-elections included women as well. You claim to be advocating for women's safety, yet where exactly is this safety? Instead, you are the ones wielding batons against them," she added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)