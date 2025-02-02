Lucknow, Feb 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Vasant Panchami, praying for the blessings of Goddess Saraswati.

Taking to the social media platform ‘X', Adityanath wrote, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes on the auspicious festival of Basant Panchami! May Maa Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, shower her blessings on everyone, infuse new energy and enthusiasm into everyone's life. This is my prayer to Maa Veena Vadini.”

Also Read | Telangana Fire: Blaze Erupts at Sofa and Beds Manufacturing Unit in Medchal-Malkajgiri's Uppal, No Causalities Reported (Watch Video)'.

In another post, he congratulated devotees participating in the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, who took the Amrit bath in the sacred rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati.

"May Lord Tirtharaj fulfill everyone's wishes, empower our thoughts and consciousness, and bring welfare to the world. This is my wish," he wrote.

Also Read | Haryana Paid Holiday on February 5: Govt Declares Holiday for Delhi Assembly Election 2025.

According to seers and astrologers, the muhurat (auspicious period) for Vasant Panchami began on Sunday and will continue until Monday, allowing devotees to offer prayers and seek blessings on both days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)