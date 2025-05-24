Lucknow, May 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the state is fully committed to give its best contribution to the national goal of making Viksit Bharat (developed India) by 2047.

The chief minister attended the 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

He affirmed Uttar Pradesh's commitment to contributing significantly to the vision of 'Viksit Bharat@2047'.

Taking to social media platform X, Adityanath stated, "Attended and received guidance in the 10th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi today under the chairmanship of the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji."

He further wrote, "In the meeting, there was an in-depth discussion on the topic 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047'."

Highlighting Uttar Pradesh's role in the national development agenda, the CM wrote, "Under the successful guidance of the Prime Minister, the new Uttar Pradesh of New India is fully committed to give its best contribution as an important member of 'Team India' in achieving the noble goal of 'Developed India-Developed State'".

