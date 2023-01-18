Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] January 18 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday, held its fifth domestic roadshow in Hyderabad, in the run-up to the Global Investors Summit, 2023, which is slated to be held in Lucknow next month, informed the government on Wednesday.

"Continuing its highly successful series of roadshows under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the run-up to the Global Investors Summit, 2023, to be held in Lucknow next month, Team Yogi led by Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak held its fifth domestic roadshow in Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana on Wednesday, in which 19 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 25,000 crore were signed. The 19 projects will create employment opportunities, directly or indirectly, for 32,000 youths of Uttar Pradesh," the release stated.

At the same time, many other investors expressed their desire to invest thousands of crores. These investors will finalize their investment during their participation in the GIS 2023. The UP team also included Cabinet Minister Baby Rani Maurya, Ministers of State Arun Kumar Saxena, and Dayashankar Mishra and Advisor to Chief Minister GN Singh.

Prior to the roadshow, Business to Government (B2G) meetings were held throughout the day during which more than two dozen investors from Hyderabad gathered information from the delegation of Uttar Pradesh about investment opportunities in UP as well as reliefs and exemptions available under the new policies of CM Yogi.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said: "UP has an old relationship with Hyderabad. In 1916, Nizam had given one lakh rupees for the establishment of BHU. That's why we have come here to maintain this relationship with both the states and invite investors. The response received here was encouraging. While Telangana has developed a lot in the industrial sector, UP is also going through a phase of change. The reforms and changes that have taken place in UP are safe and promising for investors. We welcome investors from Telangana to UP."

Finally, 19 MoUs were signed with the investors of which 12 were worth Rs 100 crore or more whereas, 6 were worth Rs 1000 crore or more. The highest value of the deals signed on the occasion was with Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd worth Rs 15,500 crore, the release stated.

As per the release, Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited signed an MoU for the investment of Rs 15,500 crore in 4 categories. The first investment of Rs 10,000 crore will be in the field of infrastructure while Rs 2,000 crore will be spent on developing a complete Pharma City.

Apart from this, the company will invest Rs 1500 crore in the field of medical infrastructure, under which medical equipment will be manufactured and Rs 2000 crore in the field of EV manufacturing. With this investment, more than 10,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities will be created.

The release further informed that Hyderabad's Pulses Healthcare Group has also signed an MoU to invest Rs 2000 crore in the state. The investment will start with Rs 500 crore and will be increased to Rs 2,000 crore in the next three years in the publication of medical journals.

The company has published more than 1400 medical journals. It not only translates English but also other international languages into Hindi. The company is interested to open an office of his company in Greater Noida or Varanasi. The officials have assured them of the availability of land if needed.

Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) Pvt. Ltd. also signed an MoU worth Rs 1500 crore for investment in the medical field. In the field of the realty sector, Vasai Realty Pvt. Ltd, which has been working for years in Hyderabad, signed a deal of Rs 1200 crore whereas Fourth Partner Energy Pvt. Ltd. Inked an MoU worth Rs 1200 crore with the government in the field of energy. Similarly, Triveni Renewables also agreed to sign an MoU for investing Rs 1,200 crore in the energy sector while NSL Sugars Ltd. Will invest Rs 500 crore in the sugar sector in the state, the release stated.

Sudhakar PVC Products Pvt. Ltd. Meela Jaidev, director, signed an MoU worth Rs 125 crore for setting up a manufacturing unit in the state. The company will require 25 acres of land for the manufacturing unit and Team Yogihas assured the company to provide land in Allahabad or Chitrakoot region.

Apart from this, a Hyderabad-based start-up InstaShield has also signed an MoU worth Rs 20 crore for setting up a manufacturing unit in the state. Shrikant Pilarisetty, the CEO, of Evolence Telecom Systems, signed an MoU worth Rs 10 crore to provide IT solutions at affordable rates, while Uday Shankar Payyeti, Vice President, of Palmten Inc, also signed an MoU worth Rs 10 crore for IoT. On the other hand, Canada-based company Colliers has expressed its desire to invest Rs 300 crore for the construction of an industrial park in the state, the release further stated. (ANI)

