Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 1 (ANI): Fire tenders were rushed after a fire broke out in a clothing showroom, informed officials on Wednesday.

"The fire had spread to the first, second and third floors of the building. It took us a lot of time but the fire was brought under control," said a fire tender.

Also Read | Pakistan Mosque Blast: Worshippers Not Killed During Prayers Even in India, Says Defence Minister Khwaja Asif.

The owner of a hotel near the showroom, Shyam Singhal, said the entire showroom was gutted in the fire.

"The fire tenders reached on time. However, the entire showroom was gutted by then. The loss incurred must be in crores," said Singhal.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: School Teacher Strangled to Death During Online Class in Gonda, Murder Caught on Camera; Police Arrest Two on Basis of Video.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)