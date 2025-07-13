Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): Moradabad Municipal Corporation has made special preparations for the Kanwar Yatra 2025. A huge Shiv Darbar with a 30-foot-long idol of Lord Shiva has been set up to welcome all the Kanwar Yatris. Along with this, a special resting place, a Kanwar Yatra shed, has been made with a capacity of over 100 people.

Moradabad Municipal Commissioner Divyanshu Patel said, "The patchwork on routes to all the significant temples has started by Moradabad Municipal Corporation, and 80 per cent has already been completed... A huge Shiv Darbar with a 30-foot-long idol of Lord Shiva has been made. Special places for resting - a Kanwar Yatra shed has been made with the capacity of over 100 people... Teams have been established for light poles and other works.

Also Read | Kitty Party Scam in Bengaluru: PU Professor Impersonates Advocate, Fights Cops Inside ACP's Office To Defend Fraudster Accused of Duping Women of INR 5 Crore in Basaveshwara Nagar; Arrested.

"... the Kanwar Yatra will be broadcast through cameras and VMD screens installed by the Municipal Corporation. We will test the operation Jatayu project, which is underway, and we will share the data collected through this with the district administration and the government as well... Overall, the cameras of Operation Jatayu, Nagar Nigam Moradabad and Smart City are working perfectly..." he said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh police has also deployed the Rapid Action Force (RAF), Quick Response Team (QRT), and Anti-Terror Squad to ensure the secure conduct of the Kanwar Yatra.

Also Read | Ujjwal Nikam's Devotion to Constitution Exemplary, Best Wishes for His Parliamentary Innings: PM Narendra Modi on Eminent Lawyer's Nomination to Rajya Sabha.

On Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh Police rolled out extensive security and surveillance measures for the Kanwar Yatra, leveraging advanced technology and a robust deployment of forces to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage, officials announced.

On preparations for Kanwar Yatra, Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna said yesterday, "Technology is being used at a very advanced level. About 40,000 CCTV cameras have been set up. About 400 drones, many of which are AI-enabled, have been set up. Their feed is coming live to our zonal headquarters. ANPR cameras have been installed, enabling the reading of vehicle number plates. About 45,000 police force have been deployed along the route."

To maintain the sanctity of the yatra and ensure public safety, the police are also collaborating with food safety authorities to monitor dhabas along the route. Uttar Pradesh DGP further said, "Authorised agencies of food safety are constantly checking the dhabas on the Kanwar route. The Police are with them for security and support. If any vigilante tries to do all this checking by themselves, then it is wrong... I request the dhaba operators not to do anything that hurt the sentiment of the Kanwar Yatra."

Food Safety Commissioner, Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, Manik Chandra Singh, on Friday said, "Instructions have been given by the Commissioner to deploy duties on the Kanwar Yatra routes in the district. For all the hotels where Kanwar pilgrims will arrive, we are installing the Food Safety Connect app, which will contain complete information about the vendors. Cleanliness is also being ensured...Hotels are being inspected...The Food Safety Connect app is being installed in all shops." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)