Mathura, March 23: One accused, identified as 28-year-old Lalit Kumar, was arrested on Saturday after a brief exchange of fire at Shergarh-Koshi Road, near village Khadwai in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. The encounter between the police and the criminals occurred at about 00:55 am. The accused was arrested in a joint operation carried out by the Shergarh police station and a team of Special Cell/SR.

The accused sustained a bullet injury on his left leg. Three rounds have been fired by the accused and one from Sub-Inspector Sumit in self-defence. One pistol of .32 bore with five live cartridges and one Splendour motorcycle without a number plate have been recovered from the accused. Three empty 7.65 mm shells fired by the accused have been recovered from the spot. Badaun Double Murder Case: One Accused Killed in Police Encounter, Another Taken in Custody.

A team of Special Cell/SR has been working on the information about the accused for many days. On March 22, intimation was received about the coming of the above accused in the area of Shergarh, UP, and this information was shared with the local cops of PS Shergarh. The accused was previously involved in more than 19 criminal cases of murder, robbery, dacoity, NDPS, illegal firearms, thefts, kidnapping.

The accused is a notorious and highly desperate criminal and has the most heinous cases in Delhi/NCR jurisdiction. He is an active member of Amit Rana @ Jimmy gang of Delhi, said officials. The accused, Lalit, along with his gang members, abducted Chunnu Gupta from his rival gang in Jahangirpuri, Delhi, and brutally killed him in Khair, Aligarh, in 2015. They attempted to burn the body by putting petrol in an Innova car, but the body was not completely burned. Uttar Pradesh: Man Accused of Murder, Loot Killed in Police Encounter in Mathura.

A case of murder was registered at PS Khair Aligarh. They used to rob people in police uniforms. Now, he started committing cyber fraud. He took remote access to the mobile phone of the complainant by duping him and applied for an online loan of Rs 2 lakh from Paytm. Another case in this regard was registered in Cyber PS of Outer North District, Delhi. He was absconding and evading court proceedings in many cases. NBW and process u/s 82 Cr.PC were issued against him by different courts.

