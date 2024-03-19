One of the two accused of the gruesome murder of two brothers in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun was killed in a police encounter on Tuesday evening. The Uttar Pradesh Police has taken another accused into custody. Earlier today, the two accused had killed the two minor brothers by slitting their throats over past enmity. Tension prevailed in Badaun after the double murder, following which the angry mob burned down the saloon shop owned by the accused duo. More details are awaited. Double Murder Rocks Badaun: Saloon Owners Kill Two Brothers Over Past Enmity in Uttar Pradesh, Angry Mob Set Fire to Their Shop (Watch Video).

Badaun Double Murder Case

One Accused Killed in Encounter

#UPDATE | Budaun Double Murder Case | Bareilly IG Rakesh Kumar says, "Today evening an unfortunate incident took place. The police reached the spot and the accused tried to escape. The accused fired at the police and was killed in retaliatory fire. The accused died on the spot...… https://t.co/GNFuPJy25n pic.twitter.com/upQY3MKXks — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2024

