Mathura, November 12: A man accused of committing a murder and loot and carrying an award of Rs 50,000 was killed in a police encounter here, officials said. Mathura SSP Sailesh Kumar Pandey said, "One Farookh, a resident of Matiya Darwaza, was injured in a police encounter near a hotel under the Highway police station on Saturday night. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead." Uttar Pradesh: Criminal Running Away After Chain-Snatching Bid Shot in Leg During Police Encounter in Mathura, His Aide Arrested (Watch Video)

According to police, Farookh along with one Mohsin attacked a businessman Krishna Kumar Agarwal and his wife Kalpana Agarwal on November 4 and committed loot at their residence. While the wife succumbed to her injuries, the husband is fighting for his life in a hospital. Uttar Pradesh: Aditya Rana, Absconding Criminal, Killed in Police Encounter in Bijnor, Many Policemen Injured

The police arrested Mohsin on November 10 and recovered some cash from his possession. "We recovered a bag containing Rs 21.8 lakh, jewelleries and a pistol from Farookh," said the officer.