Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a school van driver for allegedly sexually assaulting a four year old girl student. The accused has been identified as Mohd Arif.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East Shashank Singh stated that two teams had been formed to investigate the matter.

"On 17th July 2025, a complainant informed the Police Station that her 4-year-old daughter studies in a school and the driver of the van in which she goes to school, Mohd Arif, did this to her. Taking cognisance of this, an FIR was registered and two teams were formed to investigate the matter. Mohd Arif has been arrested. The complainant also says that she complained to the school manager too but nothing was done. These angles are being investigated and further action is being taken," DCP Singh told ANI.

The mother of the child alleged that the school had not taken any action despite she having registered a complaint with the school principal.

"The school had provided me with the van... My child complained of pain in her private parts... On examination, I found that she had suffered an injury. I complained to the principal, who said she would talk about it. When I took the child to the doctor, the doctor said that whatever the child had said was done to her and something was inserted in her private parts. The school said that complaining would ruin the child's future and the school's reputation, after which they suggested of collectively complaining about the driver... I waited for two days but no action was taken by the school and the driver called again to pick the child for school. When we confronted him, he harassed us in front of the school and made casteist remarks. We were threatened with abduction, even the school also asked us not to complain. I have all the proof. Police has registered an FIR and a medical test of my child was conducted," she said.

In another incident, Uttar Pradesh Police on July 15 arrested an accused in a shooting incident in Jagdish Pura, Agra, after an encounter. The accused was injured in the retaliatory fire of the police team and sent to treatment, the police said.

The accused was identified as Tushar. When the police team went to arrest him in Bichpuri Pathwari canal link road in the early morning after getting a tip off, he and his accomplice fired on the team. In the retaliatory fire of the police, Tushar got injured in his leg. Two of his accomplices, however, fled from the spot, said the police.

"Information was received that the prime accused of a shooting incident, Tushar, was present near the Bichpuri Pathwari canal link road... On reaching the spot, the accused fired on the police team, and he got injured when the police fired in self-defence," Syed Areeb Ahmed, Agra ACP, told ANI.

"Two of his accomplices fled from the spot, and the accused was sent to the hospital for treatment. Necessary legal action is being taken," he added. (ANI)

