Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 15 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that Uttar Pradesh, which was previously reliant on imported medicines and essential medical products, is fast transitioning from a pharma-consumer state to a major producer and exporter of pharmaceutical products.

"To facilitate this transformation, the government is building a Pharma Park spanning 2,000 acres in Lalitpur. Additionally, plans are underway for the development of a Medical Device Park in Uttar Pradesh. This initiative will open up vast opportunities for the youth in the pharmacy sector," Yogi added.

The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the pharmacy building to be built for Rs 24.69 crore at Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology (MMMUT) and the distribution ceremony of tablets, smartphones to 4,000 students under the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme.

The Chief Minister personally handed tablets and smartphones to 15 students.

CM Yogi stated that barring the reluctance and lack of determination of the then-state leadership to develop Uttar Pradesh, the state had all the resources, which it boasts now.

"The state is the same, the people are the same, and the machinery is also the same, but when the work culture changes, results become evident. Today, Uttar Pradesh appears as a new and transformed state. It has become a state of progress and investment. There are ample opportunities and possibilities for progress in every sector," he remarked.

Encouraging the youth to grab every opportunity that comes their way, the Chief Minister emphasized that with faith and perseverance, one can achieve even the seemingly impossible.

The Chief Minister said that through the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme, the youth of UP are being provided with smartphones and tablets to make them technically competent.

He added that under the scheme, the government will distribute smartphones and tablets to as many as 2 crore youths in the state. The smartphones and tablets incorporate vital government initiatives at both the central and state levels, aimed at fostering self-reliance of the youth.

"By becoming technically competent, the youth will move forward and contribute in realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India. Technically skilled youth will play a significant role in building a developed India," Yogi added.

Yogi emphasized that by acquiring technical proficiency, young individuals will advance and aid in the realization of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India.

He highlighted that technically adept youth will play a crucial role in the nation's development.Reflecting on the legacy of Madan Mohan Malviya, one of the heroes of independence and founder of BHU, the Chief Minister noted that MMMUT, named in honour of Malviya, is consistently making strides towards success.

In line with PM Modi's vision of self-reliance, the university is building the pharmacy building with its own resources.

MP Ravikishan Shukla also spoke on the occasion. Welcoming CM Yogi into the program, the Vice Chancellor of MMMUT Prof JP Saini highlighted the achievements of the university.

On this occasion, MLA Vipin Singh, BJP regional president Sahajanand Rai, District President Yudhishthir Singh etc. were prominently present. (ANI)

