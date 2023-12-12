New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed the Supreme Court's decision on the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

CM Yogi called the SC's decision "commendable," stating that it would strengthen the spirit of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'. "The decision given by the Honorable Supreme Court regarding Section 370 and 35 A is commendable. This is going to strengthen the spirit of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'," he said in a post on X.

Also Read | Bihar: Muzaffarpur Woman Becomes Pregnant Thrice Even After Undergoing Surgery for Family Planning in 2015.

"Heartfelt gratitude again on behalf of 25 crore people of the state for the historic work of connecting Jammu and Kashmir with the mainstream of the country under the leadership of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji with the spirit of 'Nation First'!" CM Yogi said further.

"Certainly, under the successful leadership of the Prime Minister, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh region will set new standards of good governance, development and prosperity," he added.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 23-Year-Old Unwed Woman Held for Throwing Her Newborn Girl Into Sion Hospital Dustbin, Killing Infant.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called the decision taken in national interest and for the overall development of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh.

"The historic work of removing Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir to maintain the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India, which was done by the Union Home Minister Shri @narendramodi ji under the able leadership of the respected Prime Minister Shri @AmitShah ji, was today approved by the Honorable Supreme Court. has also been upheld," Dhami said in a post on X.

"This decision of the Honorable Supreme Court is a seal on the decision taken by the Central Government in the national interest and for the overall development of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh," he added.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Union Government's decision to abrogate Article 370 of the constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and said that every decision taken by the Centre on behalf of a state can't be subject to a legal challenge.

A five-judge Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya Kant delivered the verdict.

CJI Chandrachud, reading out the judgement, said that every decision taken by the Centre on behalf of a state under proclamation can't be subject to a legal challenge and it will lead to the administration of the state coming to a standstill.

The Supreme Court said that it has held that Article 370 is a temporary provision. "The proclamation of Maharaja stated that the Constitution of India will supersede. With this, the para of Instrument of Accession ceases to exist. Article 370 was an interim arrangement due to war conditions in the state. Textual reading also indicates that Article 370 is a temporary provision," the Court said.

On August 5, 2019, the central government announced the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir granted under Article 370 and split the region into two union territories.

The Supreme Court also directed the Election Commission to hold Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections by September 30, 2024. The apex court said that in view of the Centre's submission on restoration of statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, it directs that statehood shall be restored as soon as possible. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)