Uttarkashi, June 5: 22 people were killed and six were injured after a bus carrying 28 pilgrims from Panna district in Madhya Pradesh fell into a gorge near Damta in Uttarkashi district, informed the local administration.

"As per Uttrakhand local Administration, 22 pilgrims died and six inured NDRF team rush to spot and any moment will reach there," MoS Home Nityanand Rai told ANI.

"A bus carrying 28 pilgrims from Panna district in Madhya Pradesh fell into a gorge near Damta in Uttarkashi district. Bodies of 6 people recovered while 6 injured have been sent to the hospital. Police & SDRF on the spot," said DGP Ashok Kumar. Expressing grief over the accident, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed the district administration to carry out relief and rescue work expeditiously.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Disaster Control Room, Secretariat. The Chief Minister has given instructions to make arrangements for proper treatment of the injured. Rescue operations are underway.

