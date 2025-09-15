Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said that it is a matter of pride that the state has achieved the target of installing 40,000 solar rooftop plants by March 2027 under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, almost one and a half years ahead of schedule.

According to the Chief Minsiter's Office (CMO), CM Dhami emphasised that this milestone reflects that Uttarakhand is not only moving rapidly towards clean energy but will also emerge as a leading state in energy self-reliance and environmental conservation in the coming years.

Also Read | ITR Filing 2025: More Than 7 Crore Income Tax Returns Filed for Assessment Year 2025-26 As Deadline of September 15 Draws to a Close, Says IT Department.

The Chief Minister congratulated the UPCL family, the Energy Department, and the people of the state for this historic achievement. He assured that the state government will extend all possible support to ensure that Uttarakhand continues to set new benchmarks for the country in the field of green energy.

Fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve of connecting every household with clean and affordable energy, Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL) has recorded a historic achievement in promoting renewable energy.

Also Read | E20 Fuel Controversy: Ethanol-Blended Fuel Has No Impact on Vehicles, Claims Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

The Ministry of Power, Government of India, had set a target for UPCL to install 40,000 solar rooftop plants by March 2027. However, through relentless efforts and strong consumer participation, UPCL successfully achieved this target almost one and a half years in advance, completing it in August 2025.

As per the CMO, CM Dhami highlighted that more than 42,000 solar rooftop plants have already been installed across the state, with a total generation capacity of nearly 156 megawatts. This accomplishment positions Uttarakhand among the leading states in the country for green energy production and energy self-reliance.

The nodal officer for this campaign was Ashish Arora, Chief Engineer, UPCL, the CMO said.

Managing Director Anil Kumar said that this success is the result of the inspiring leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and the continuous guidance of the Principal Secretary (Energy).

"Taking Prime Minister Modi's ambitious scheme, PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, to every household in the state is a matter of pride for us. Achieving the target set for March 2027 well ahead of time, in August 2025, is a reflection of the UPCL family's commitment and the cooperation of consumers," Kumar said.

He added that in the future too, UPCL will continue working with the same dedication to make Uttarakhand a frontrunner in the field of green energy. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)