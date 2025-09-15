New Delhi, September 15: The Income Tax Department on Monday said that over 7 crore income tax returns (ITRs) have already been filed for the Assessment Year (AY) 2025-26, as the deadline of September 15 draws to a close. In a post on social media platform X, the Department thanked taxpayers and tax professionals for helping achieve this milestone and urged those who have not yet filed their returns to do so at the earliest. “More than 7 crore ITRs have been filed so far and still counting. We extend our gratitude to taxpayers and tax professionals for helping us reach this milestone, and urge all those who haven't filed ITR for AY 2025-26, to file their ITR,” it said. ITR Filing Last Date: Income Tax Portal Down Amid Last-Minute Rush, Allege Taxpayers As They Scramble To File Returns on Final Day of Deadline.

The Department also reassured taxpayers that help is available round-the-clock for filing returns, making tax payments, and availing other related services. “Our helpdesk is functioning on a 24x7 basis, and we are providing support through calls, live chats, WebEx sessions & Twitter/X,” it added. The clarification comes a day after the Department dismissed rumours of another extension of the deadline. On Sunday, it had termed reports of the due date being pushed to September 30 as “fake news”, reiterating that September 15 remains the final date. ITR Filing 2025: IT Department Refutes Reports on Tax Return Filing Date Extension, September 15 Remains Deadline.

“A fake news is in circulation stating that the due of filing ITRs (originally due on 31.07.2025, and extended to 15.09.2025) has been further extended to 30.09.2025,” the Department said on Sunday. “The due date for filing ITRs remains 15.09.2025. Taxpayers are advised to rely only on official @IncomeTaxIndia updates,” the Department further stated. Earlier in May, the government had already extended the deadline for non-audit cases from July 31 to September 15 for AY 2025-26. With the surge in ITR filings, the Department said the rising numbers reflect stronger tax compliance and the expanding base of taxpayers in the country.

