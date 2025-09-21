Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], September 21 (ANI): A delegation from the Akhara Parishad paid a courtesy visit to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday at Damkothi, Haridwar, and contributed Rs 34 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the reconstruction of areas affected by the recent natural calamity in Uttarakhand, said a press statement from the CMO.

In addition, the Parishad also took a noble pledge to adopt one disaster-affected village, which the Chief Minister described as an exemplary act of service and compassion.

Appreciating this initiative, Chief Minister Dhami said, "The contribution of the saint community has always been at the forefront of Uttarakhand's tradition of service. In this difficult time of disaster, their support is not only aiding reconstruction but also bringing hope and strength to the affected people."

The Chief Minister further stated that the state government is working swiftly on rehabilitation and reconstruction in disaster-hit areas, and the cooperation of all sections of society is helping accelerate these efforts.

The saints of the Akhara Parishad lauded Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for personally visiting ground zero, directly interacting with the affected people, and closely monitoring the relief operations. They noted that the Chief Minister has assured every affected family that the government stands firmly with them in this hour of crisis.

Present on the occasion were Mahant Ravindra Puri Maharaj of the Mahanirvani Akhara, Mahant Dhuni Das, President of Panchayati Naya Akhara Udasin, Mahamandaleshwar Harichetanand, Baba Hathyogi, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Rupendra Prakash, and several others.

Earlier, a 96-year-old Dehradun resident, Jabar Singh Rawat from Panditwari, met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Chief Minister's residence and contributed Rs 7 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for disaster reconstruction work in Uttarakhand.

CM expressed his gratitude for Rawat's noble gesture, remarking that the soil of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is not only enriched with faith and valour but also with a deep spirit of service and compassion. He said Jabar Singh Rawat is a living example of this ethos.

In this touching and inspiring moment, the Chief Minister warmly felicitated Rawat. "The contribution of Shri Jabar Singh Rawat ji is not just a donation, but a reflection of a lifetime of experience, sensitivity, and responsibility towards society. Even at the age of 96, his spirit is a source of inspiration for future generations," he said.

"His contribution is not only financial support but also a profound example of Uttarakhand's cultural consciousness and collective responsibility. At a time when the state is facing the hardships of disaster, such dedication from a citizen is truly commendable," he added. (ANI)

