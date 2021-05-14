Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 14 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government on Thursday announced that all shops of the Public Distribution System will open for 3 hours ( i.e. from 7 am to 10 am) from May 14 till May 18.

In an order, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said that all shops of PDS ration of the state will be open from 07:00 AM to 10:00 AM from 14 May 2021 to 18 May 2021 during the Covid curfew.

The Chief Minister had instructed the Chief Secretary to extend the opening day of PDS shops to the poor families, in view of the problems faced by poor families.

Upon receiving the instructions from the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary Om Prakash has issued instructions in this regard to all the District Magistrates and other concerned officials.

"Accordingly, during the Covid curfew, all the shops of PDS in the state will be open from 07:00 am to 10:00 pm from 14 May 2021 to 18 May 2021", informed an official order.

Amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic, the Uttarakhand governemnt has imposed a lockdown-like curfew in the state starting today in a bid to contain the virus spread. It will remain in effect in all the districts till May 18. (ANI)

